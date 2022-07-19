Two from Ahmedabad share third position in ICSE Class 10th result

In the ICSE Class 10 results declared on Sunday, two from Ahmedabad shared the third position — Dishita Komar of Anand Niketan School and Darshan Khushboo Talati of Zydus School for Excellence.

Dishita is the only child of 1996 batch IPS officer Narsimha Komar who is posted as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Gandhinagar. Dishita and Darshan got 497 marks and 99.4 per cent.

“I was expecting this result since I worked really hard,” said Dishita who scored 98.5 per cent in the semester one exams.

About the challenge posed by the Covid pandemic, she said, “We had to switch to online classes, which was a major change in our study pattern… it was difficult but we slowly adjusted to it.”

Aiming to pursue medicine, Dishita says she has no one in her direct family in the field.

Darshan Khushboo Talati, who was infected with coronavirus during the first wave, said the result was unexpected. “I was expecting somewhere between 97-98 per cent. Months of hard work paid off,” he says.

Darshan prepared for the exams by solving previous question papers and consulting his teachers for doubts. Already into coding, he aspires to become a computer engineer. His father works in the media while his mother teaches in a private school.

“Covid pandemic was also a blessing as it saved a lot of travel time,” he says.

A total of 3,615 students appeared for ICSE Class 10 exams from 36 schools in Gujarat and registered a pass percentage of 99.97 per cent.