Two DU students receive EY scholarship worth Rs 1 lakh  

Two students from the University of Delhi have been awarded the EY Scholarship this year, the varsity said on Thursday. Shruti Agarwal, a third-year student of BCom (Hons) and Mayank Kedia, a first-year student of the same course, at DU’s Hansraj College, have won the scholarship.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Shruti and Mayank! The University of Delhi is proud of you!” the varsity said in a tweet. The EY Scholarship 2021 received more than 11,000 registrations from across the country. After a screening process, the top 50 participants were selected for the final pitching round.

The top 10 winners are finally designated as EY scholars, the varsity said. The EY scholarship programme recognises and rewards students with exemplary entrepreneurial spirit through a business case competition. The top 10 winners are rewarded with Rs 1 lakh and an opportunity to earn industry-recognized digital credentials on future-focused skills as well as a two-month internship with EY in a service line of their choice, it said.

It is open to all students who are pursuing graduation courses, across colleges in India. The program involves the submission of a business case on building a better working world, it added.