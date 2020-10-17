Two DU colleges tell court: Delhi govt hasn’t released funds, can’t pay staff

Delhi University campus (File Photo)

TWO DELHI University-affiliated colleges have told the Delhi High Court that they have been unable to pay the salaries and other dues of their employees since June as the Delhi government has not released funds to them despite several reminders. The replies have been filed by the Principals of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women’s College in a petition filed by the teachers working there for release of their salaries. The court had on September 29 issued notices to the Delhi government, DU and four colleges — Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women’s College, Bhagini Nivedita College, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies. The court asked them to provide status of unpaid salaries and listed it for hearing on November 4.

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, in its reply dated October 12, said that it requires a total of Rs 4.99 crore for payment of salaries, and payment of pension, security, housekeeping, retirement benefits, medical expenses, tuition fee, 7th CPC arrears and property tax upto September, 2020.

Aditi Mahavidyalaya Women’s College told the court that Rs 8.86 crore is required by it for payment of salaries and other expenses upto September. Eight Assistant Professors, who work at different DU colleges, through their counsel advocate Ashok Aggarwal, have submitted the petition.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government Friday said DU should utilise the Students Society Fund (SSF) to pay salaries for teachers.

“Outstanding salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff be released immediately from Students Society Fund as has been done in the past, till process of Special Audit is completed/ further installments of GIA (under Salary Head) are released,” Deputy Director of Directorate Higher Education said in an order.

