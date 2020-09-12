Two days after FYJC admissions halted, school education dept says waiting for govt directives

A total of 7,766 students had sought admissions under various reservations. (Representational)

TWO DAYS after the state School Education Department halted the first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions in view of the Supreme Court’s interim stay on Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota, officials in the department said they were waiting for directives from the Chief Minister’s Office.

On Wednesday, the apex court had stayed reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for candidates belonging to the Maratha community in Maharashtra and referred the matter to a constitution bench for final adjudication.

An allotment list for the second round of FYJC admissions, scheduled to be announced on September 10 as a part of the centralised online admission process 2020-21, was subsequently deferred until further notice.

A notice issued by the School Education department late Wednesday evening said the timetable for the online admission process would now be announced after the government’s approval.

“We are waiting for the government’s direction on the admissions. Most probably, the posts under this reservation will remain vacant or converted to open category. Those who have already been allotted seats (under quota) in the first round will not have to return them,” an official said.

In the first round of admissions on September 4, of the 2,00,020 candidates, a total of 1,17,520 students were allotted seats, of whom 53,383 students confirmed their admissions. A total of 7,766 students had sought admissions under various reservations.

Meanwhile, the supplementary exams for classes X and XII students, who could not clear the board exams held in February-March, are likely to be scheduled next month, an official said. “The department is considering to conduct the exam in a simple format locally in either online or offline mode. It will not be a three-hour theory paper like the board exams. An announcement on this will soon be made,” the official added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd