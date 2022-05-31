Two-day conference on National Education Policy from tomorrow

Starting Wednesday, the Centre will hold a two-day conference of education ministers in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said that apart from Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the education ministers of states and UTs have also been invited to the conference.

“The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives,” the statement said.

The ministers will also be visiting the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), which is the Gujarat government’s command control centre for school education, during the two-day event, as well as the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), the statement added.