Two AIIMS-like institutions, 8 medical colleges in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh: Govt

The government has approved the establishment of eight medical colleges in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy stated in Parliament. This was part of a written response to a question on the development of new UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh under the Centrally-sponsored scheme in Lok Sabha.

These medical colleges, which are under various stages of implementation, will come up in the districts of Doda, Kathua, Baramulla, Anantnag, Rajouri, Udhampur, Handwara (in district Kupwara) in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the district of Leh in the UT of Ladakh.

The Government has also approved the creation of two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-like institutions in Jammu and Srinagar, the minister informed.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian government that grants Special Status to Jammu and Kashmir and tabled a Bill that proposes the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories — Ladakh and Jammu-Kashmir. While the Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with the legislature.

Reddy also informed the House that 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) allowances including children education allowance, hostel allowance, transport allowance, LTC, fixed medical allowance have been approved. This will impact nearly 4.5 lakh state government employees with an estimated cost of Rs 4,800 crore. Since the newly created UTs have come into existence, all the 7th CPC pay and allowances will be available to all the government employees of both the new UTs.

Further, Shri Reddy stated that after the creation of the two UTs on October 31, 2019, a total of Rs 14,559.25 crores as the balance share of 14th Finance Commission grants, share of taxes etc. were being given to the two new UTs. Out of this, Rs 2,977.31 crores has already been released to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 1,275.99 crore has already been released to the UT of Ladakh till date.

