Twins score 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023, hope to appear on Shark Tank

Nipun and Nikunj Goel, twin brothers from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur, scored 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams, result of which were released Tuesday morning. As brothers they helped each other in achieving a good score.

“For the past two years — since we have been preparing — we made sure that we support each other academically. Our schedules and preparation strategies were synced. We made sure that whenever either of us got stuck at some topic, we helped the other one out. But we also had a little bit of healthy competition going on among us,” Nipun Goel told indianexpress.com.

Coding is the dream

The Goel brothers are now hoping to earn a spot at either IIT Delhi or IIT Bombay in the Computer Science Engineering (CSE) department. When quizzed about the motive behind pursuing a popular course rather than other engineering courses, Nipun said that “we are aware about what Ramgopal Rao has advised students about looking beyond CSE. However, we had been interested in coding till class 10, which we had to resist due to JEE preparation. We now want to pursue a CSE degree so that we can better our skills in coding.”

Offline over online classes; self study over rote learning

The twins started preparing for JEE Main immediately after class 10. However, since it was a Covid pandemic year, their classes switched to the online mode in April 2021. While the virtual classes saved their travel time, it was offline classes that helped them perform better. “Offline classes help you stay focused and determined. When you are physically available in a class with other students and a teacher, that helps you bring discipline — something that is difficult to achieve in online classes. Most importantly, offline classes offer you proper interaction and guidance from the teachers, that is rarely possible in online classes,” twins explained.

The Goel brothers had to travel 35 kms four days a week to attend their JEE classes in FIITJEE Meerut. “In class 10, we first took guidance from Prashant Jain, and then joined FIITJEE. Even after attending classes diligently, the one lesson we have learnt in these two years is that it is important to revise your daily lessons on your own. Our teachers helped us understand the concepts, but it was important for us to go through our class notes and take out time for self-study. It is also important to ensure you attempt all tests properly as that will help you learn time management, in addition to concepts,” Goel brothers said.

Fans of Ashneer Grover

Nipun and Nikunj Goel are fans of TV show Shark Tank. “We have not seen the second season yet as we were busy preparing for the JEE Main and also because our favourite shark Ashneer Grover is missing from the show this season,” they said.

The brothers wish to appear, pitch and get funding for their start-up in future. “If given a chance, we would love to present our plans in front of the sharks someday and get funding from them. We hope to reach that level in the near future,” Nipun added excitedly.

Other than watching Shark Tank, Nipun and Nikunj spent time playing basketball till class 10 and enjoyed it thoroughly, along with some video games — that they had to give up because of JEE preparation.

Their advice to future JEE aspirants is to “adjust your daily routine in daily studies, and not otherwise. Your schedule should be flexible, according to your classes, energy, syllabus left etc”.