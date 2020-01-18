Twins, who love exams, top JEE Mains 2020 with 100 and 99.9 percentile

The two 17-year-olds Nishant and Pranav. The two 17-year-olds Nishant and Pranav.

JEE Main 2020: Appearing for exams and scoring well can also be a hobby. This unique passion has seen twin brothers Nishant and Pranav Aggarwal top one of the most sought after exams of the country – Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. While Nishant scored 100 percentile, Pranav obtained 99.93 percentile.

The two 17-year-olds devoted 10-12 hours daily for preparation, clearing doubts and motivating each other at the end of the day. Despite preparing together, Nishant edged ahead of his brother. This has motivated Pranav to appear for the April session. “My brother being among the highest scorers has motivated me. I am happy for him but will appear for the test again and try to improve my rank,” said Pranav. Nishant, too, informed indianexpress.com that he will appear for the April session as he loves taking tests.

The twins, who confess that they love taking tests, have been consistently good at academics and aim to study at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). While Nishant is yet to decide on his field of choice, Pranav aims for Computer Science. “I love coding. I already know Python and C++ and would love to explore the field further,” remarked Pranav.

Sharing his preparation strategy, Nishant mentioned, “I followed a routine. I made sure to study all three subjects daily. On topics which I found relatively difficult, I devoted more time. My main focus was JEE Advanced and I prepared for Mains only a couple of months ahead of the exam. For Mains, I focused on NCERTs and material provided by FITJEE.”

He commented that “achieving a set target, clearing exams and achieving good marks” was motivation enough.

While Nishant took up badminton and solved puzzles to train his mind, for Pranav, it was music thAT calmed his mind. He advised, “It is important to engage in physical activity as long hours of sitting can have a negative impact on the brain.”

