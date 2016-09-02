TSPSC Group II recruitment 2016: Apply for 1032 posts

TSPSC recruitment 2016: The candidate will be selected on the basis of written exam followed by interview round. TSPSC recruitment 2016: The candidate will be selected on the basis of written exam followed by interview round.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad, has released a notification inviting applications for the post of Group II Services. The recruitment examination will be conducted to fill a total of 1,032 vacancies.

The registrations will start from September 2 and the last date for applying is September 23. The tentative date for the written examination is November 12, 2016 and November 13, 2016. The examination will be OMR based of objective type.



Age: The candidates should be 18-44 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per the government norms

Vacancy details

– Deputy MRO: 259 posts

– Prohibition & Excise Sub Inspector (SI): 284 posts

– Assistant Commercial Tax Officer: 156 posts

– Municipal Commissioner: 19 posts

– GAD Assistant Section Officer: 90 posts

– Panchayat Raj Extension Officer: 67 posts

– Assistant Register: 62 posts

– Assistant Development Officer ( Handlooms & Textiles): 20 posts

– Grade 1 Executive Officer (Endowment): 11 posts

– Finance Dept Section Officer: 28 posts

– Law Dept Section Officer: 10 posts

– Assistant Labor Officer: 03 posts

– Assistant Section Officer (Finance Dept): 28 posts

– Assistant Section Officer (Law Department): 10 posts

Important dates

Online Application Commencement from: September 2, 2016

The last date to submit online application form: September 23, 2016

Admit card release – Download it a week before the exam

Telangana Group 2 exam date tentative date: November 12 and 13, 2016 (expected)

Before applying for the posts, candidates shall register themselves as per the One Time Registration (OTR) through the official website that is, tspsc.gov.in. Those who have registered in OTR already, shall apply by login to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in OTR.

For more details on the eligibility, check the notification has been released at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

