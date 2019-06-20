TSPGECET result 2019 declared: Check how to download rank card, cut-off

TSPGECET result 2019: The Osmania University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the result for the computer-based entrance exam – Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET). Those who appeared for the exam can check their result and download rank card from the official websites, tsche.ac.in and pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam was conducted on May 28 and 31 for admission to engineering related postgraduate courses (including ME, MTech, MPharmacy, MArch) and graduate level Pharm-D programmes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh based colleges.

TSPGECET result 2019: How to download rank card

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘PGECET’ in the sidebar

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: On the landing page, click on the link ‘download rank card’

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear, download

To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 30 marks out of 120. For the reserved category candidates, there is no minimum marks bar, as per the official notice.

The TSPGECET is a two-hour ling exam with 120 multiple choice objective type questions. Each question carries one mark each. There is no negative marking in the exam. Around 20,415 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 17,722 students appeared.