TSLPRB Police recruitment PMT, PET result declared: Steps to download

TSLRPB police recruitment 2019: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the physical measurement test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET) at its official website — tslprb.in. Out of total 2,24,741 candidates who appeared for the test, 1,17,660 have qualified the exam.

On the conclusion of the PMT/PET, 54,198 Candidates, including 44,226 Men and 9,972 Women remain in the competition for 1,217 notified posts of sub-inspector (SI) civil. Similarly, 1,05,061 out of which 80,527 are men and 24,534 are female became eligible to compete for the 16,925 Notified Posts of PC Civil and/or equivalent.

TSLPRB recruitment 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, tslprb.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidates’ log-in section

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Check result

Including all posts, a total of 1,18,428 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive

According to the official notification, more than 1.5 lakh candidates will be taking the final written exam for the post of PC Civil. Similarly, over 54,000 candidates will be taking the FWE for the post of sub-inspector (SI) civil.

