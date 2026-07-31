TSLPRB Notification 2026: Telangana Police announces 7,437 vacancies for Constable, SI, ASI, and other posts

Police personnel check candidates outside an examination center before they appear for the police recruitment examination. (PTI Photo)

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced recruitment for 7,437 vacancies across multiple posts, including Police Constable, Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Fire Fighter, Warder, Deputy Jailor, Station Fire Officer, and Technical Police Constable positions.

The board has released four short notifications covering different categories of posts. Applications will be accepted online through the official TSLPRB website, at tgprb.in. However, the application schedule has not been announced yet. The board said the exact dates for submission of online applications will be notified later through a press release.

TSLPRB Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

Post Vacancies Police Constable (Civil) 3,697 Police Constable (AR) 1,052 Police Constable (SAR CPL) 24 Constable (Telangana Special Protection Force) 1,380 Fire Fighter 751 Warder (Male) 196 Warder (Female) 12 Sub Inspector (Civil)… 148… Total 7,437

TSLPRB said the online application window will open after the detailed notification is released.