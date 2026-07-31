TSLPRB Notification 2026: Telangana Police announces 7,437 vacancies for Constable, SI, ASI, and other posts

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced recruitment for 7,437 vacancies across multiple posts, including Police Constable, Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Fire Fighter, Warder, Deputy Jailor, Station Fire Officer, and Technical Police Constable positions.
The board has released four short notifications covering different categories of posts. Applications will be accepted online through the official TSLPRB website, at tgprb.in. However, the application schedule has not been announced yet. The board said the exact dates for submission of online applications will be notified later through a press release.
|Post
|Vacancies
|Police Constable (Civil)
|3,697
|Police Constable (AR)
|1,052
|Police Constable (SAR CPL)
|24
|Constable (Telangana Special Protection Force)
|1,380
|Fire Fighter
|751
|Warder (Male)
|196
|Warder (Female)
|12
|Sub Inspector (Civil)…
|148…
|Total
|7,437
TSLPRB said the online application window will open after the detailed notification is released.
–Constable posts: Intermediate (or equivalent) for most posts, while Technical Constable posts have separate SSC/ITI requirements depending on the post.
–SI, Deputy Jailor and Station Fire Officer: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university. Station Fire Officer candidates must also possess a valid LMV driving licence.
–ASI (Finger Print Bureau): B.E./B.Tech in specified Computer Science or IT disciplines, or B.Sc. Computer Science/Computer Applications, or equivalent qualification.
The age criteria differ across posts. In general, Constable posts require candidates to be between 18 and 22 years, while SI and ASI posts require candidates to be between 21 and 25 years as on July 1, 2026. The Telangana government has also provided an additional five-year upper age relaxation for uniformed services recruitment.
Once the application link is activated, candidates can apply by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official TSLPRB recruitment portal.
Step 2: Click on the relevant recruitment notification.
Step 3: Register using the required details.
Step 4: Fill in the online application form.
Step 5: Upload the required documents.
Step 6: Pay the prescribed application fee, if applicable.
Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
The board said detailed instructions regarding the application process, syllabus and selection procedure will be available in the detailed notification.
According to the short notifications, detailed information regarding the selection process, syllabus, distribution of vacancies and other instructions will be provided in the detailed notification to be released by TSLPRB.