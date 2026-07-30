TSLPRB notification 2026 released at tgprb.in; registration schedule to be announced soon

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the notification for the recruitment of state police service vacancies on July 29. Candidates can visit the official website to check the official notification published for the different positions under the TSLPRB Recruitment 2026.
The board has not announced the registration dates of the recruitment; however, the detailed schedule will be notified to the candidates through a separate press release. Once the application window is activated by the authority, candidates will be required to apply in online mode at the official portal – tgprb.in.
Candidates will be selected for the Telangana police services based on their performance in the various stages of recruitment such as preliminary written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Measurements, and Final Written Examination (FWE). Note that candidates applying for the position of driver and mechanic will also be required to appear for a driving test and trade test, respectively.
This year, the recruitment board has released a total of 7,437 vacancies across the positions of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT), Sub-inspector, Police constable, assistant sub-inspector, firefighter, mechanics, driver and jailor. The board has released separate notifications for all the posts on its official portal.
Candidates are required to go through the official notification for eligibility, application process, selection procedure, post-wise vacancies, salary and other crucial details about the TSLPRB Recruitment 2026.
The board has specified the number of vacancies and their department- and zone-wise divisions in the official notification. Candidates can check the post-wise and total vacancies below.
|Position
|Total Vacancy
|SCT Police Constable (PC)
|7,112
|SCT Sub-Inspector (SI)
|275
|SCT Police Constable (PC) Mechanic or Driver
|27
|SCT Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI )
|23
|Total
|7,437
The police recruitment board of Telangana has instructed candidates to carefully check the prescribed eligibility criteria for the written and physical examination. If any candidate fails to meet any requirement, his or her candidature will be cancelled automatically.