TSLPRB notification 2026 released at tgprb.in; registration schedule to be announced soon

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the notification for the recruitment of state police service vacancies on July 29. Candidates can visit the official website to check the official notification published for the different positions under the TSLPRB Recruitment 2026.

The board has not announced the registration dates of the recruitment; however, the detailed schedule will be notified to the candidates through a separate press release. Once the application window is activated by the authority, candidates will be required to apply in online mode at the official portal – tgprb.in.

Candidates will be selected for the Telangana police services based on their performance in the various stages of recruitment such as preliminary written test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET) or Physical Measurements, and Final Written Examination (FWE). Note that candidates applying for the position of driver and mechanic will also be required to appear for a driving test and trade test, respectively.