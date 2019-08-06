TS ICET counselling 2019 begins: Check how to apply, book a slot for MBA, MCA admissions

TSICET counselling 2019: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) initiated the counselling process for admissions to MBA and MCA courses for students who have cleared the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, tsicet.nic.in. The registration process has begun today and will conclude on August 8.

Advertising

Those who register themselves and have booked a slot will have to undergo document verification from August 8 to 11 followed by certificate verification and option to select and manage the options. Candidates will be able to arrange colleges and courses in order of preference till August 12. Based in choice and merit, the allotment list will be released on August 14.

In video| What to do if you have scored low?

Those who wish to take admissions in the allotted colleges will have to pay a fee and book their seat. The window will be open from August 14 to 17, as per the official notice.

Advertising

TSICET counselling 2019: How to apply

To generate a login ID candidates will have to type ‘TSICET(space)01(space)Your HTNo’ and send it to 9731979899. A log-in id and password will be generated.

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: Log-in using id and password

Step 3: Click on Pay processing fee, make payment

Step 3: Select a slot for counselling, document verification

TSICET counselling 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,200 as processing fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 600.