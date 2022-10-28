TSICET 2022: Provisional allotment list for MCA, MBA admissions released

TSICET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education today released the provisional allotment list for the final phase of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) for admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can check the allotment list via their login ids at the official website– tsicet.nic.in.

The aspirants will have to pay the tuition fee, self-report through the website from October 28 to 30. The candidates will have to report to the allotted college from October 29 to 31.

TSICET 2022: How to check provisional allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website–tsicet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate login tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as login id no, TSICET hall ticket number, password and date of birth

Step 4: Check the provisional allotment list

The spot admissions for MCA and MBA private unaided colleges will also start from today. The notification for the same will be uploaded on the website– tsicet.nic.in.

The candidates seeking admission in MBA courses should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of three years except for Oriental languages. For MCA, the candidates should have passed BCA, BSc, BCom or BA with mathematics either in class 12 or in graduation.