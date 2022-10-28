scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

TSICET 2022: Provisional allotment list for MCA, MBA admissions released

TSICET 2022: TSCHE has released TSICET provisional allotment list for the final phase. Candidates can check the results at the official website- tsicet.nic.in.

tsicet.nic.in, TSICET 2022, Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test, TSCHE, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSICET final phase provisional allotment list, TSICET 2022 final phase provisional allotment list released, TSICET 2022 final phase provisional allotment listThe candidates will have to report to allotted colleges from October 29 to 31 (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representative Image)

TSICET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education today released the provisional allotment list for the final phase of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) for admission to MBA and MCA courses. Candidates can check the allotment list via their login ids at the official website– tsicet.nic.in.

Read |Increase in registration for online courses; BBA, MBA most popular: UGC

The aspirants will have to pay the tuition fee, self-report through the website from October 28 to 30. The candidates will have to report to the allotted college from October 29 to 31.

TSICET 2022: How to check provisional allotment list

Step 1: Go to the official website–tsicet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate login tab on the homepage

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as login id no, TSICET hall ticket number, password and date of birth

Step 4: Check the provisional allotment list

Also read |UGC, AICTE warn against online PhD programmes offered by ed-tech companies with foreign varsities

The spot admissions for MCA and MBA private unaided colleges will also start from today. The notification for the same will be uploaded on the website– tsicet.nic.in.

The candidates seeking admission in MBA courses should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university with a minimum of three years except for Oriental languages. For MCA, the candidates should have passed BCA, BSc, BCom or BA with mathematics either in class 12 or in graduation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 05:12:48 pm
Next Story

Musk is said to take Twitter CEO role, reverse life bans

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement