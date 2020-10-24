TS EAMCET provisional allotment list released, here’s what’s next

TS EAMCET allotment list out. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

TSEAMCET provisional allotment list 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Hyderabad released the provisional seat allotment list for admission to various courses at its official website, tsche.ac.in. Students who wish to take the allotted seat will have to pay tuition fees and perform self-reporting by October 28.

The payment process and slot booking for various courses will become from October 29. This will be the final phase of admission. Only those who have cleared the TS EAMCET exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. Seats are allotted based on merit, however, choice of the candidate while choice filing is also considered while allotting seats.

In the merit list, 75 per cent weightage is given to TS EAMCET and 25 per cent to marks obtained in relevant group subjects namely mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry of the qualifying examination.

Certificate verification for already book slots will be held on October 30. Students will be given a chance to exercise options till October 31 and the freezing option will be open till October 31. The provisional allotment list for seats will be released on November 2. If seats are not filled through this, spot admissions will be held on November 4, as per the official website.

About TS EAMCET

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to lateral entry in graduation level engineering courses including BE, BTech and B Pharma.

