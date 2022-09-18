scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

TS ECET 2022: Seat allotment result released; here’s how to check

TS ECET 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam and applied for counselling can check the seal allotment result at the official TS ECET website — tsecet.nic.in.

TS ECET 2022, TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result, TS ECET 2022 seat allotment, TSCHETS ECET 2022: Candidates would require their login ID number, TSECET hall ticket number, password and date of birth to login and check the seat allotment result. (Representative image)

TS ECET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad (TSCHE) today released the TS ECET seat allotment result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam and applied for counselling can check the seal allotment result at the official TS ECET website — tsecet.nic.in.

Candidates would require their login ID number, TSECET hall ticket number, password and date of birth to login and check the seat allotment result.

Read |CUET UG 2022 Result: Toppers list with marks, prep tips, course and college preference

TS ECET 2022 Seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official TS ECET website — tsecet.nic.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can click on the ‘candidate login’ available in the top menu on the home page.

Step 4: Sign in by keying in your login ID number, TSECET hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Advertisement

Step 5: The seat allotment result will be available on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

The first phase of the registration process was conducted by TSCHE between September 7 and September 11. The certificate verification process was held from September 9 till September 12.

Candidates will be given time till September 22 to finalise their seat by paying the tuition fees. Interested candidates can also do self reporting through the official website before September 22. The final phase will begin on September 25, and candidates will be asked to report to colleges between September 30 and October 10.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:39:37 pm
Next Story

Delhi HC refuses stay of proceedings in multiple FIRs filed against ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement