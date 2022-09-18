TS ECET 2022: Seat allotment result released; here’s how to check

TS ECET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad (TSCHE) today released the TS ECET seat allotment result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam and applied for counselling can check the seal allotment result at the official TS ECET website — tsecet.nic.in.

Candidates would require their login ID number, TSECET hall ticket number, password and date of birth to login and check the seat allotment result.

TS ECET 2022 Seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official TS ECET website — tsecet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for TS ECET 2022 seat allotment result

Step 3: Alternatively, candidates can click on the ‘candidate login’ available in the top menu on the home page.

Step 4: Sign in by keying in your login ID number, TSECET hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Step 5: The seat allotment result will be available on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

The first phase of the registration process was conducted by TSCHE between September 7 and September 11. The certificate verification process was held from September 9 till September 12.

Candidates will be given time till September 22 to finalise their seat by paying the tuition fees. Interested candidates can also do self reporting through the official website before September 22. The final phase will begin on September 25, and candidates will be asked to report to colleges between September 30 and October 10.