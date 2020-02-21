TS EAMCET notification 2020 released: Application form, merit list, fee

TSCHE 2020: Apply at tsche.ac.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image) TSCHE 2020: Apply at tsche.ac.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh / Representational image)

TSCHE TS EAMCET notification 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test. Those seeking admission at undergraduate levels in the said fields can apply at the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The application window will be closed on March 20.

This year, the exam for engineering courses will be held from May 4 to 7 and for the agriculture and medical (AM) courses, the entrance exam will be held on May 9 and 11. Each day, the TS EAMCET will be held in two sessions. Forenoon session will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Candidates will get a correction window from March 21 to April 3 to make changes, if any in their application. This year, the exam will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNUTH), Hyderabad.

TSCHE TS EAMCET notification 2020: Merit list

Among all those who have qualified the exam, a merit list will be created. In the merit list, 75 per cent weightage will be given to TS EAMCET and 25 per cent to marks obtained in relevant group subjects namely mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry of the qualifying examination.

TSCHE TS EAMCET notification 2020: Application fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 800 for E or A and M exam while those who have to appear for both exams will have to pay Rs 1600. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 400 for one and Rs 800 for both exams.

The fee payment window will be open till March 30, however, candidates can pay till April 6 with a late of Rs 500, till April 13 with additional Rs 1,000 and April 20 with late fee of Rs 5,000 and till April 27 with additional late fee of Rs 10,000.

