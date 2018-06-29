TSCHE to release DOST 3rd allotment list on June 30, check details

DOST 3rd allotment list 2018: Once releases, all those who had applied for admission can check the list at— dost.cgg.gov.in Once releases, all those who had applied for admission can check the list at— dost.cgg.gov.in

DOST 3rd allotment list 2018: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will be releasing the Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) third allotment list tomorrow, on June 30, as per the official website. The registration process for the DOST admissions 2018 began on Thursday, May 10. Once releases, all those who had applied for admission can check the list at— dost.cgg.gov.in. After seat allotment, students will be able to get admission in undergraduate courses at various colleges affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University and Palamuru University for the academic session of 2018-19.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the result for intermediate 1st and 2nd year examination few weeks back and all those who had cleared the 2nd year exams will now be going for the degree admission, through DOST. The results were released by Deputy CM and Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari.

Important dates

Seat allotment third list – 30 July, 2018

Reporting to colleges by students – 02 to 04 July, 2018

Commencement of classwork – First semester – 02 July, 2018

Intra college phase – 05 to 07 July, 2018

Seat allotment – 10 July, 2018

The second year exams were held from March 1 to March 19 at around 1,294 centres.

