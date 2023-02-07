scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
TSCHE releases exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, other entrance tests

The interested candidates can check the schedule at the official TSCHE website — tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET exam dates released by TSCHEThe entrance exams will commence May 7 and conclude on June 1. (Representative image)
TSCHE releases exam dates for TS EAMCET, ECET, other entrance tests
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today announced the examination dates for several entrance tests such as TS EAMCET 2023, TS Ed.CET, TS ECET, TS LAWCET, and more. The schedule is available at the official TSCHE website — tsche.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the entrance exams will commence May 7 and conclude on June 1.

TS CETs-2023 schedule: How to check exam dates

Step 1: Visit the official TSCHE website — tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down to the ‘news/notifications’ tab.

Step 3: Click on the link provided for the ‘TS CETs-2023’ schedule.

Step 4: The schedule will open in a new tab.

Step 5: Download and save the schedule for future reference.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam for Engineering is scheduled between May 7 and 11, for Agricultural & Pharmacy it is between May 12 and 14. Then, the TS Ed.CET exam will be conducted by the Mahatma Gandhi University  on May 18, and the TS ECET on May 20.

After that, the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams will be conducted on May 25, followed by TS ICET for MBA and MCA courses on May 26 and 27. The TS PGECET exam will be conducted from May 29 to June 1.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 19:18 IST
All countries, including China, should be open and transparent in sharing information: Hillary Clinton

