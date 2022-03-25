TSCHE announces dates for TS EAMCET, ECET 2022

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced dates for the various eligibility tests it conducts for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted in July 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the website – tsche.ac.in

The EAMCET (engineering) entrance test will be held on July 18, 19, 20 and the agriculture and medical exam will be held on July 14 and 15. Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test will be conducted on July 13.

On the basis of marks obtained in the entrance examination, candidates gain admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state. The tests are conducted by various universities in the state on the behalf of the council.

The dates of the application process will be announced in due course of time. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the TSCHE for more updates and information- tsche.ac.in.

In 2021, TS EAMCET for engineering was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 and the agriculture and medicine streams exam took place on August 9 and 10. The result was announced on August 25. As per TSCHE, 1,64963 candidates registered for the engineering stream of EAMCET exam of which 1,47,991 had appeared. A total of 1,21,480 were declared qualifed the entrance test taking the pass percentage at 82.08 per cent.