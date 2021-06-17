TSCHE announces dates for Common Entrance Tests

Here's when the exams will be held. (Representational)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced dates for the various eligibility tests it conducts for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted in August.

Previously, the eligibility tests were to be conducted between July and August. However, the surge in Covid-19 cases caused the Council to announce the postponement of all examinations.

TS CET Dates 2021

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET): August 3

Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET): August 5-9

Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance (TS PGECET): August 11-14

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET): August 19- 20

Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET): August 23

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS LAWCET): August 23

Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS Ed.- CET): August 24-25

Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET): Will be declared later

On the basis of marks obtained in the entrance examination, candidates gain admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state. The tests are conducted by various universities in the state on the behalf of the Council.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the TSCHE for more updates and information- tsche.ac.in. Meanwhile, TS EAMCET application window will be closed today. TSLAWCET/ TSPGLCET 2021 without late fee is extended up to June 25.