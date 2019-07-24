TSCGPET answer key, response sheet released: How to download, raise objection

CGPET answer key, response sheet: The Osmania University has released the answer keys for the Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) at its official website, tscpget.com and osmania.ac.in. The exam is conducted by Osmania for admissions to various postgraudtae courses including MA, MSc, MCom and postgraduate diploma.

If candidates find any error in the response sheet, they can raise objections before 4 pm of July 30 with supporting documents at the office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or sent to email id, cpget2019.objections@gmail.com.

CGPET answer key, response sheet: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgpet.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key will appear, download

CGPET answer key, response sheet: Objection format

the objections will be studied by a committee after which a final answer key will be released. The result will be based on the final answer key. To clear the exam, candidates need to secure at least 25 per cent marks, however, for candidates belonging to SC and ST category, there is no minimum marks requirement. Those who clear the exam will have to undergo a document verification round.

The CGPET score is accepted by Osmania, Kaktiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. The exam was conducted from July 8 to 20.