TS Telangana Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be announced at 5 pm

TS Board Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the intermediate first and the second year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019. According to the official release, the results will be declared at 5 pm. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com.
TS Inter result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below
Step 4: The TS Inter result will be displayed
Around 9 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examinations that were concluded on March 18, 2019. The students need to get a minimum 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.
Apart from the websites, the students can check the results through the app- ‘T App Folio’. Students can fill their respective roll number and can receive their result in form of an alert as and when declared.
Telangana TS intermediate results 2019: Websites to check marks
Board of Intermediate Education Telangana Inter result will be announced at the official websites, bie.teangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com
What are Intermediate courses?
Intermediate courses- It is a two year courses conducted by junior colleges in states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which are equivalent to the Higher Secondary, or Plus Two (10+2), or Pre-University courses of other state boards.
What is the pass percentage of intermediate first, second year
The minimum pass percentage is 35 per cent. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects
Telangana TS Inter results to be declared at 5 pm
