TS Telangana Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be announced at 5 pm

TS Board Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the intermediate first and the second year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019. According to the official release, the results will be declared at 5 pm. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com.

TS Inter result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below

Step 4: The TS Inter result will be displayed

Around 9 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examinations that were concluded on March 18, 2019. The students need to get a minimum 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.

Apart from the websites, the students can check the results through the app- ‘T App Folio’. Students can fill their respective roll number and can receive their result in form of an alert as and when declared.