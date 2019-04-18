Toggle Menu
TS Telangana Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be announced at 5 pm

TS Inter Results 2019 Manabadi, Telangana Board TS Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. In case the website runs slow, students can also visit manabadi.com to view marks

TS Board Inter Results 2019 LIVE: The students can check the results through the official websites from 5 pm today

TS Board Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the intermediate first and the second year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019. According to the official release, the results will be declared at 5 pm. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com.

Read | TS Inter result 2019: How to check

TS Inter result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below

Step 4: The TS Inter result will be displayed

Around 9 lakh students appeared in the intermediate examinations that were concluded on March 18, 2019. The students need to get a minimum 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.

Apart from the websites, the students can check the results through the app- ‘T App Folio’. Students can fill their respective roll number and can receive their result in form of an alert as and when declared.

Live Blog

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019 LIVE: Results at 5 pm, know passing marks and supplementary exam dates 

Telangana TS intermediate results 2019: Websites to check marks

Board of Intermediate Education Telangana Inter result will be announced at the official websites, bie.teangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com

What are Intermediate courses?

Intermediate courses- It is a two year courses conducted by junior colleges in states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which are equivalent to the Higher Secondary, or Plus Two (10+2), or Pre-University courses of other state boards.

What is the pass percentage of intermediate first, second year

The minimum pass percentage is 35 per cent. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects

Telangana TS Inter results to be declared at 5 pm

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the intermediate first and second year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019. According to official release, the results will be declared at 5 pm. The students can check the results through the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com 

TS Board Inter Results 2019 LIVE: The students can check the results through the official websites from 5 pm today

TS Board Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The result will be available at the above mentioned official websites accessible through any web or mobile browser. Students can download their scorecards from the official websites, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net and manabadi.com.

Last year, the pass percentage in the first year inter exams was 62.35 per cent, while in the second year it was 67.25 per cent. The girls had performed better than boys with 73.2 per cent while boys were 61 per cent.

