TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: Is TS IPE marks memo release date confirmed?

TS Inter 2026 Result: Result link will be made live at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.in (Screengrab of official website)

Telangana Board TSBIE Intermediate Results 2026 Live Updates: Over nine lakh students are awaiting the announcement of the TS Inter Results 2026 this year. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to declare the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) for both first and second year students on April 12. However, we are yet to get any confirmation on the result date. As soon as the TGBIE Inter 2026 result date is confirmed, students will be updated. Students will be able to check and download their marks memos from the official websites — tgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.in — by entering their hall ticket numbers. The results will be announced for both general and vocational streams.

TS Inter 2026 Live Updates

In addition to the official websites, students will also be able to access their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal.

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The TS Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 were conducted across February and March. The first year examinations took place from February 25 to March 17, while the second year examinations were held between February 26 and March 18.

The practical examinations for IPE 2026 were conducted from February 2 to February 21, 2026, including Sundays. These were held in two sessions each day — a morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and an afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The English practical exams were organised separately, with first year students appearing on January 21, 2026, and second year students on January 22, 2026.

Live Updates Apr 11, 2026 03:49 PM IST TSBIE Telangana TS IPE Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: How was TS IPE 2nd year general stream result last year? In 2025, the pass percentage in the TS Inter second year general stream stood at 71.37 per cent, with 3,99,943 students appearing for the exam and 2,85,435 clearing it. In 2024, the pass percentage was recorded at 69.46 per cent, as 2,78,856 out of 4,01,445 students passed. In 2023, the overall pass percentage was 67.27 per cent, with 2,56,243 students successfully passing out of 3,80,920 who appeared. In 2022, the pass percentage stood at 68.68 per cent, with 2,69,431 students passing from a total of 3,92,258 candidates. In 2021, the board recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, with all 4,07,684 students declared successful. Apr 11, 2026 03:34 PM IST TSBIE Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Live Updates: What is the passing marks? The TGBIE first and second year passing mark differs for students. To qualify in the TS Inter IPE 2026 exams, students will have to obtain at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Additionally, they will have to obtain a minimum of 350 marks out of a total of 1,000 to pass overall. For visually and hearing-impaired students, the minimum qualifying marks are relaxed to 25 per cent. Apr 11, 2026 03:29 PM IST Telangana Board TSBIE Intermediate Results 2026 Live Updates: When was result declared last year? Last year, the TS Inter results were declared on April 22 at 12 noon. The TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) last year were conducted between March 6 and 25. Apr 11, 2026 03:17 PM IST Telangana Board TSBIE Intermediate Results 2026 Live Updates: When was TS Inter IPE exams held? The TS IPE theory exams for the 1st year started on February 25 and continued till March 17, while the 2nd year exams were held from February 26 to March 18.