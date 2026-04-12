TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2026: When and from where can I download marks memo?

Telangana Board TGBIE Intermediate Results 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will declare the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2026 results for both general and vocational streams today. Students will be able to download their mark sheets from the official websites — tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The Intermediate results are scheduled to be announced at 11 a.m. by Adviser (Public Affairs) K. Keshava Rao, Principal Secretary (Education) Yogita Rana, along with senior Board officials.

TS Inter Results 2026 Press Conference LIVE Updates

The TS Inter 1st year exam took place between February 25 and March 17, 2026. The exam for TS Inter 2nd year took place between February 26 and March 18, 2026. The exam for both years was three hours, starting from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

In addition to the official website, students will also be able to access their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year results and pass status on the IE Education portal.

TS Inter 2026 Live Updates

Around 9.9 lakh students took part in the exam. Among these aspirants, there were around 4.75 lakh students for 1st year. For the 2nd year, the no.of candidates was 5,07,949. The exam took place through multiple centres all across Telangana.

TSBIE Telangana Inter Results 2026: When and where

Telangana board will declare the results of the TS 1st and 2nd year examinations on April 12 at 11 am at the official websites. Once published, the result will be available at tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To get the result of the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam from the above website, candidates have to visit the option of TS Inter Result link option. After giving the required details, they can access their result.

To pass the exam at least 35 per cent in each subject. Out of 1000 marks, a minimum of 350 marks is required to be announced as pass. However, for students with visual impairment and hearing-impared problem, 25 per cent is needed to clear the exam.

In 2025, the results were announced on April 22, 2025, at 12 PM. The exam took place from March 6 to March 25, 2025. The pass percentage for the 1st year was 65.96 per cent, while for the 2nd year it was 71.27 per cent.

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Students should stay alert from fake websites while checking notifications for their results. It is better for them to go through the official website of the board at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.