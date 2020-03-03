TSBIE Telangana Inter exams from tomorrow, 9.65 lakh to appear: Check important instructions

TS Inter exams from March 4 (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image) TS Inter exams from March 4 (Express photo by Jaipal Singh / Representational image)

TSBIE Telangana Inter exams: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the intermediate exams from tomorrow – March 4 onward. Over 9.65 lakh students, which account for 4.80 lakh for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year, will appear for the exam. As per the board, these will be held across 1339 exam centres across the state. A total of 25,550 invigilators have been roped in to ensure there is no scope for cheating.

Entry time: While the exam timing, venue and entry gate is mentioned on the Telangana IPE admit card, the board in a recent notice announced that no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 8 am. Frisking will begin from 8 am and exam will start from 8:45 am; an additional 15 minutes will be given to read the question paper.

Centre locator app: The Board has released a mobile-based application ‘TSBIE m-services’ from where students can locate their application centre as well as get the direct and shortest distance from home to the exam centre. It is available on Google Play Store.

OMR sheets: The OMR sheet will have basic data of students including the barcode, name of student, photo of the student, subject, etc. Candidates need to verify these before appearing for the exam. In case of wrong filling, the onus will be on the students. In case of an error, students need to raise a query with the teacher immediately. Candidates will have to fill details on the OMR sheet between 8:45 am to 9 am. Writing of the paper will begin at 9 am.

Banned and must-carry items: Candidates are not allowed to carry any communication device, even cellphones to the exam centre. Any printed, written material, pager, calculator is also banned from the exam hall. Candidates also need to return the answer booklet and collect the hall ticket from the invigilator after the exam. The admit card and identity card, stationery are a must to carry to the exam hall, as per the Board.

Passing marks: To pass, students need to obtain a minimum 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in the first year.

In case students face problems with downloading the admit cards, they can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad: 040-24601010/24732369. Fax No. 040-24655027

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd