Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year results not today: Official

TS Inter Results 2020 Date and Time: “The board, TSBIE is yet to submit the report on intermediate results to the government,” the Telangana Board secretary Syed Omer Jaleel informed indianexpress.com, as the speculations rife that the result will be announced either on June 16 or 17.

According to the secretary, the board is verifying the results prepared thoroughly considering the last year’s controversies. Last year, several students had claimed their lives allegedly because of a goof-up in the results which ‘mistakenly’ marked several candidates as failed.

“The double-checking process is going on. The board will submit the report of intermediate result to the govt today, following that the education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the dates,” said secretary Syed Omer Jaleel.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. A total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam this year. The board conducted the last intermediate papers of Geography Paper-II, Modern Language-Paper-II on May 18, which was postponed from scheduled March 23 due to lockdown. A total of 856 students appeared in the exam.

Meanwhile, the government will not conduct the pending SSC exam this year taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students will be given grades based on internal assessment marks.

Students can also register at the mobile app launched by the state government ‘T App Folio’ as well as at indianexpress.com by filling their credentials including name, phone number, and other details.

To clear the TSBIE exams, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. A total of 58.2 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam last year. The results were marred by controversies as several students had claimed their lives too alleging that they failed the exam.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Board, BIEAP declared the intermediate result on Friday, June 12. A total of 59 per cent students cleared the intermediate first year exam this year, while 63 per cent students have passed the second year.

