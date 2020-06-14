TSBIE Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd result 2020: Date and time

TS Inter result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file TS Inter result 2020: Check result here. Representational image/ file

Telangana TS Inter result 2020: As informed by the Telangana goverment, the State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the result of class 12 exam tomorrow. Advocate General BS Prasad last week informed the high court that the board had completed the process of spot evaluation and the result can be announced on June 15.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites– tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.co.in. A total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in the intermediate exam this year. The board conducted the last intermediate papers of Geography Paper- II, Modern Language- Paper II on May 18, which was postponed from scheduled March 23 due to lockdown. A total of 856 students appeared in the exam.

Meanwhile, the government will not conduct the pending SSC exam this year taking note of the COVID-19 pandemic. The students will be given grades based on internal assessment marks.

Students can also register at the mobile app launched by the state government ‘T App Folio’ as well as at indianexpress.com by filling their credentials including name, phone number and other details.

To clear the TSBIE exams, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. A total of 58.2 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam last year. The results were marred by controversies as several students had claimed their lives too alleging that they failed the exam.

