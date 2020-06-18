TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 declared: How to check via websites, app, sms

TSBIE Inter result 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ file TSBIE Inter result 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Manbadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: The Telangana Board, TSBIE will announce the result of intermediate first, second-year examination on Thursday, June 18. Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that the result will be announced at 3 pm. A total of 9.65 lakh students who had appeared in the first or second year exams can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Meanwhile, the board will also host the inter first and second year result on the partner website — manabadi.com.

LIVE Updates TS Inter Results 2020

The TS inter exam result will be announced by the education secretary B Janardhan Reddy at the BIE office at Nampally. The candidates need to keep their hall ticket handy. Once the intermediate first and second year exam result link active, candidates can view their score. Besides they can register with the indianexpress.com by filling the form below.

The board conducted the last intermediate papers of Geography Paper- II, Modern Language- Paper II on May 18 for intermediate second year, which was postponed from scheduled March 23 due to lockdown.

TSBIE 12th results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Enter your details

Step 2: Register with your roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id

Step 3: Once the TS inter result is out, the score will be sent to your registered mobile number, email id

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

To clear the TSBIE exams, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Last year, girls had obtained a pass percentage of 70.8 per cent and among boys, 58.2 per cent cleared the exam for TS inter second-year results. This year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher as there was an alleged ‘goof’ up in TS inter results last year.

What to check in mark sheet?

Students will have to check the following in the mark sheet to ensure it is error-free –

— Name of student, parents

— Roll number

— Sum total and percentage calculation

— Subjects appeared for

— School and other details with spelling

How to get mark sheet?

Students will have to take a print out of their results. It will act as a provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheets will be released after some time. Students will be able to collect it from respective schools, once the lockdown is lifted. As per UGC guidelines, these provisional mark sheets will be helpful in securing admission

TSBIE launches grievance redressal portal

In a new move, the TSBIE has this year launched a Board of Intermediate Grievance Redressal System (BIGRS). Students who think that there is any error in their result or which to raise any complaint can do so at bigrs.telangana.gov.in. The link to the same is available at the official website as well along with the result link. The result link, however, is not active yet and will be at 3 pm.

Anti-cheating mechanism

The TS Inter exams were held across 1339 exam centres across the state. A total of 25,550 invigilators were roped in to ensure there is no scope for cheating, claimed the state board.

TSBIE double checked result

After last year’s alleged goof-up in the declaration of result, the state board has ensured to subject this year’s result to double checks. The official informed indianexpress.com that the result had undergone double checks after processing to ensure proper an error-free result.

What if I do not pass?

In case a student fails to obtain the required marks to clear the exam, students will get a second chance. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has released the dates for the Advanced Supplementary examinations, which will be held from July 11 to 18. Practical exams will be held from July 1 to 4 in two sessions.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd