TSBIE Inter results: Last date to pay fees for supplementary exams extended

TS inter results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education in Telangana (BIE) which has been facing flak over the last few days over alleged bungling in the declaration of results, Friday extended the date for paying fees for the supplementary exam from April 27 to April 29, 2019. The Board said in a release that the last date for applying for re-verification of answer sheets of passed students is April 27.

Advertising

Protests by some political parties and students’ organisations, which began a few days ago against the alleged goof-up, continued on Friday. The Congress, TDP, BJP and other parties had met Governor E S L Narasimhan on Thursday and sought a judicial probe into

the issue.

Read| TS Inter supplementary exam schedule

The Congress-led delegation had claimed that 20 students allegedly committed suicide after the declaration of results, following the alleged goof up by BIE.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed officials not to charge any fee for re-verfication and re-counting from failed students, which was among a series of measures announced to provide relief to students.

The government had also appointed a committee of technical experts to look into the issue.