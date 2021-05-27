TSBIE Inter Exams: Telangana postpones practical exams for second-year intermediate students

The practical exams for second-year inter students were scheduled to be conducted from May 29-June 7, 2021. (Representational Image)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday announced that the practical exams for second-year intermediate students have been postponed. The decision has been taken due to the rise in the number of COVID cases.

The practical exams for second-year inter students were scheduled to be conducted from May 29-June 7. However, now the exams have been postponed.

“It is hereby informed to all the students, parents and principals of the junior colleges that, considering the present prevailing pandemic situation and lockdown in the state, the practical examinations of intermediate (IPE-2021) for second-year general courses, first and second-year vocational courses, which were scheduled from May 29-June 7, are postponed until further orders,” Sri Syed Omer Jaleel, secretary of TSBIE, said in a notice.

A review meeting will be held in the first week of June and future dates shall be announced at least 15 days prior to the conduct of the examinations.

Earlier, the TSBIE had proposed to hold the practical examinations from April 7 to 20. However, they were postponed and were scheduled to be held after Intermediate Public Examinations in May.

“Several colleges have not conducted practical classes. So, this time, we are planning to award practical marks to students on basis of practical records submitted by intermediate students in a particular subject without practical exams. A proposal has been sent to the State government for a nod,” a Board official said