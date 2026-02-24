TSBIE Inter 2026 Board Exams: Telangana IPE 1st year exams begin tomorrow

As stated by the Board in its notification, around 9.9 lakh students across the state are set to appear for their Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE).

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 05:21 PM IST
The Telangana Board's hall tickets for the first and second-year examinations 2026 are important to carry in the exam.The exams for the second year will start from February 27 with the second language
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will, from February 25, conduct first-year examinations. The TS Inter 2nd year exams will begin on February 27. As per data shared by the Board, around 9.9 lakh students across the state are set to appear for their Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). The examination will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The first exam for TS 1st year is the second language paper one and the first day of the TS Inter 2nd year exam will begin with the second language.

The Telangana Board’s hall tickets for the first and second-year examinations 2026 are important to carry in the exam. The admit card carries crucial information, including the candidate’s name, board and exam details, subject-wise schedule, timings, examination centre, and instructions for exam day. The TS Inter first and second year exams will continue until March 18, 2026.

TSBIE 1st & 2nd year Board Exams 2026: Exam day instructions

–Carrying a printed copy of the TS Inter hall ticket is mandatory on all exam days, as entry to the examination centre will not be permitted without it.

–At the time of entry into the examination centre, it will be ensured that candidates carry only authorised items such as a valid admit card, pen, pencil, and instrument box. No unauthorised documents, devices, or gadgets will be permitted.

–TGBIE advises students to arrive at their respective centres by 8:45 am to facilitate seamless security checks and seating arrangements.

–Only basic stationery items—blue or black ballpoint pens, pencils, erasers, and a ruler—are permitted inside the examination centre

TSBIE 1st & 2nd year Board Exams 2025 performance

Last year, the TS Inter 2nd year results were declared on April 22, 2025, at 12 PM. The total pass percentage for TSBIE 2nd year results 2025 stood at 71.27 per cent. The TS Inter 2nd year supplementary exams were conducted from May 22 to 29, 2025, in pen-paper mode. The Telangana board Inter supplementary result 2025 was released on June 16, 2025, at 12 noon.

The TS Inter final exams last year were held between March 6 and March 25. The TS IPE examinations were conducted in the morning shift from 9 am to noon.

 

