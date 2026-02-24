TSBIE Inter 2026 Board Exams: Telangana IPE 1st year exams begin tomorrow

The exams for the second year will start from February 27 with the second language

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) will, from February 25, conduct first-year examinations. The TS Inter 2nd year exams will begin on February 27. As per data shared by the Board, around 9.9 lakh students across the state are set to appear for their Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE). The examination will be conducted between 9 am and 12 noon. The first exam for TS 1st year is the second language paper one and the first day of the TS Inter 2nd year exam will begin with the second language.

The Telangana Board’s hall tickets for the first and second-year examinations 2026 are important to carry in the exam. The admit card carries crucial information, including the candidate’s name, board and exam details, subject-wise schedule, timings, examination centre, and instructions for exam day. The TS Inter first and second year exams will continue until March 18, 2026.