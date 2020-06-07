Uttar Pradesh, TSBIE, GSEB: Board exams results to be released this month

Board exams results 2020: List of board exam results to be released this month. Representational image/ file Board exams results 2020: List of board exam results to be released this month. Representational image/ file

Board exams results 2020: The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the entire process of board examinations this year. While CBSE, CISCE and some state boards are yet to conduct their pending examination, some are done with the evaluation and will be releasing result this month.

Meanwhile, Bihar, Nagaland have declared the results of both class 10 and 12; Assam, Punjab have announced the results of either secondary or Higher Secondary exams.

Board exam results 2020: List of boards to release results this month

Haryana: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the result of class 10 examination on June 8. The students will get the BSEH results by 2 pm. Once declared, the students can get the results through the website- bseh.org.in, apart from it, indiaresult.com. The board will conduct the pending class 12 examinations from July 1 to 15.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Prayagraj or Uttar Pradesh Board will announce the result for the class 10 and class 12 board exams on June 27. Over 56.11 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can get results through the websites- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh Board, HPBOSE may announce the result of class 10 examination by mid-June. According to board official Anju Pathak, the result will be released by June 15. The board will conduct the remaining plus 2 Geography paper on June 8, following which, the evaluation process of class 12 will be concluded by month-end.

Gujarat: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), class 10 examination, Arts and Commerce of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations this month. Chairman AJ Shah told indianexpress.com that the board will take another 15 to 20 days to announce results.

Telangana: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release the result for the class 12 or TS inter second-year exams by June 15. Over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate first year and second-year examinations this year. Once declared, the result can be accessed at the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, as well as on manabadi.com.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh Board, MPBSE can release the results of class 10 examinations by June-end. However, the pending class 12 exams will be held from June 9. Once released, the students will get their results at the websites- mpbse.nic.in, and mponline.gov.in.

Assam: After results of HSLC or class 10 exams, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will declare the results of Higher Secondary, Class 12 examination on June 25. This year, a total of 64.80 per cent students cleared the HSLC exam successfully.

Chhattisgarh: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has completed the evaluation process and the results of class 10 and 12 will be declared by second week of June, secretary VK Goel said.

