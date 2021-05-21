Manabadi TS SSC 10th Results 2021 News: How to check result online, via app

TS Telangana SSC Results 2021 Manabadi: The School Education Department, Telangana will announce the SSC 2021 result on May 21. The SSC students can check their results at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The students can also view their score at manabadi.com. Students can also check the results on the ‘T App Folio’ mobile app.

In case, students are unable to download the the result, then they can contact the control room of the Board of Intermediate Education at TSBIE, Hyderabad on the following numbers: 040-24601010, 040-24732369.

For the second year, the Telangana education department will announce the results on the basis of internal assessments. In 2020, the state board had conducted three examinations for SSC students and had to cancel the remaining exams due to the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. The final results were prepared based on performance in internal assessments.

TS Telangana SSC result 2021 scorecard: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘SSC Result’ link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen, download for future purpose

In an official notice, the state government said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, it is “hereby decided to declare the results as pass for all the students of Class 10 as a one-time measure, duly considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to Covid-19), the department decided to scaling of 20 per cent of internal assessment marks to 100 per cent marks.”