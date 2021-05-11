Telangana SSC Results 2021: All Class 10 students pass

TS Telangana SSC Results Date: The School Education Department, Telangana today announced that all SSC or class 10/ OSSC/ Vocational students are to be declared pass. In an official notice, they said the government reviewed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state and it is “hereby decided to declare the results as pass for all the students of Class 10 as a one-time measure, duly considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 per cent (one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to Covid-19), the department decided to scaling of 20 per cent of internal assessment marks to 100 per cent marks.”

Therefore, all schools under various managements during academic year 2020-21 have to announce the SSC results.

The decision has been taken after the Telangana government decided to cancel SSC exams scheduled to be held from May 17. A memo from the School Education Department said that the decision comes in the wake of the pandemic situation prevailing in the state as well as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification of April 14 that dropped class 10 exams and postponed exams for students of class 12.

Students, who have appeared for the respective exams, can check their results at bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in once BSE Telangana will upload result. The students can view their scores by visiting the official website and login with the TS SSC hall tickets.

Over 5 lakh students who had appeared in the exam can check the results through the websites- bse.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, once announced.