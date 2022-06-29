Telangana SSC 10th Result 2022: Date, time and result websites announced

TS SSC 10th results 2022: The Board School Education, Telangana, and state education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy

will release the board exam results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations or class 10 on June 30 at Dr MCRHRD Institute at 11.30 am. The students who appeared in the board examination can check their scores at the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The exams were held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. As many as 5,09,275 students registered for the SSC exams.

Students need to score a total of 35 per cent of marks individually in each subject to pass the board examination which is also grade D.

Last year, the board examination was cancelled due to the raise in Covid cases however, this year the Telangana board examinations were conducted successfully in an offline pen and paper mode by following all the guidelines provided by the Government of India.

A total number of 5,21,073 students registered for the Telangana board SSC examination in 2021, where all the registered candidates were declared passed and were promoted to higher secondary. A total of 5,16,578 were regular students while 4,495 were the students who failed in 2020 and were paying exam fees to sit on the board examination. Of the regular students, 2,62,917 were boys and 2,53,661 were girls.

The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 100 per cent. The results were declared on the basis of an internal assessment. A total number of 2,10,647 students achieved a 10/10 GPA and over 535 schools attained a 10/10 GPA in the state in 2021.

In 2020, a total of 9.65 lakh students appeared in the exams, and out of which 60.01 per cent of students cleared the exams, while the passing percentage stood at 68.86 per cent, 5,34,908 students cleared the board exam.