TS Telangana SSC 10th result date and time: Results to be announced on this date

TS Telangana SSC Class 10 result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the results of SSC, Class 10 examination on Monday, May 13. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board confirmed that the results will be declared on Monday, May 13, 2019, which was earlier scheduled to be announced on Friday, May 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, the results of TS inter examination after revaluation will be announced by May 15, 2019. The board will announce the result on the direction of the High Court.

The result will be available at the official website of the board, bse.telangana.gov.in. The result can also be availed via SMS facility by typing TS10<space>Roll number and sending it to 56263.

Other than the official website, many private websites including examresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, vidyavision.com, schools9.com and the indiaresults.com will also declare the SSC result.

Telangana SSC result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About 9.74 lakh students had appeared for the intermediate exam in March this year, of which 3.28 lakh failed, according to official sources.

Last year, over 5.38 lakh students appeared for the TS SSC exam across 2442 exam centres and the result was declared on April 27, 2019. This year the delay is being caused reportedly to be more cautious after the TS inter result.