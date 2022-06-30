TS Telangana SSC Class 10th board exams result 2022: How to check score card

TS Telangana SSC Results 2022 Manabadi: Telangana education minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce results for SSC or class 10 board exams 2022 today at 11:30 am. All the students who appeared for the board exam can check their respective results on the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

The BSE Telangana class 10 exams were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022, in an offline mode from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. This year, offline exams were held after a gap of two years, as for the past two years the Board was being unable to conduct offline exams due to an increase in Covid cases.

TS Telangana SSC board exam result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘SSC Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using registered credentials such as Date of birth (DOB), roll number and security code

Step 4: Click on submit box and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Students should note that the required login credentials are mentioned in the exam admit card or hall ticket.

In 2021, a total number of 5,21,073 students registered for the board examination, and 5,16,578 regular students passed the exams, out of which 2,62,917 were boys and 2,53,661 were girls. A total of 2,10,647 students achieved full marks (A+) and the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 100 per cent.