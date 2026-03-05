TS Telangana SSC 10th Hall Ticket 2026 Released: How to download Class 10 public exam admit cards?

TS SSC 10th Hall Ticket 2026: The Telangana Board Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) Class 10 public examinations hall tickets has been made available from today, March 5. Students and schools can download the admit cards from the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in and through WhatsApp. To download the TS SSC 2026 Class 10 hall tickets through WhatsApp, students will have to send a “Hi” message to the number 8096958096 followed by “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026”.
TS SSC 2026 Hall Ticket 2026: Check direct link here
The Office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) has already dispatched the TS SSC hall tickets to the concerned schools through speed post.
Step 1: Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS SSC Download admit cards section
Step 3: A new login page will appear on the display screen
Step 4: Enter the login credentials and submit
Step 5: TS inter board hall tickets will be visible on the screen
Step 6: Download the TS SSC 2026 public exam admit card and save it for future
Step 1: Save this number as a contact on your mobile phone – 8096958096
Step 2: Go to WhatsApp and search the contact
Step 3: On the new chat window, send a “Hi” with “SSC Hall Ticket March 2026” message
Step 4: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen, download and view it
In case candidates find discrepancies in the TS SSC admit cards, students can contact the control room at 040-23230942 for assistance. A dedicated 24×7 control room has been set up at the Office of the Director of Government Examinations in Hyderabad. For more updates on TS SSC Class 10 admit cards, Telangana board 2026 exam dates and more, students can check IE Education portal.
Officials advised students to download their hall tickets in advance and verify the details before the commencement of the examinations. The SSC Public Examinations for March 2026 will be conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state. A total of 5,28,239 students will take the Class 10 SSC public examinations this year.