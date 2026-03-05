TS Telangana SSC 10th Hall Ticket 2026 Released: How to download Class 10 public exam admit cards?

The Office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) has already dispatched the TS SSC hall tickets to the concerned schools through speed post (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre/ representative)

TS SSC 10th Hall Ticket 2026: The Telangana Board Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) Class 10 public examinations hall tickets has been made available from today, March 5. Students and schools can download the admit cards from the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in and through WhatsApp. To download the TS SSC 2026 Class 10 hall tickets through WhatsApp, students will have to send a “Hi” message to the number 8096958096 followed by “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026”.

TS SSC 2026 Hall Ticket 2026: Check direct link here

The Office of the Director of Government Examinations (DGE) has already dispatched the TS SSC hall tickets to the concerned schools through speed post.