TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared on this time

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the intermediate first and second year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com.
This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the IPE that was concluded on March 18, 2019. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.
TS Inter result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below
Step 4: The TS Inter result will be displayed
Similarly, in 2nd year, the students are evaluated in 500 marks in Arts Group, and 470 marks in 1st year. Read details on passing criteria of the board here. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations in 2018.
What is the pass per centage?
The minimum pass percentage is 35 per cent. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects
TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019: Passing marks of 2nd year
In 2nd year, the students are evaluated in 500 marks in Arts Group, and 470 marks in 1st year
Telangana Intermediate results: Re-evaluation
As the results to be declared in few hours, the candidates who are not satisfied with results, can apply for re-evaluation. Like, last year, the board will announce re-evaluation process after the announcement of results
Where will be the results available?
The candidates can check the results by visiting the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.
Telangana Intermediate results over phone
The candidates can get to know the results by dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any land line / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.
What are Intermediate courses?
Intermediate courses- It is a two year courses conducted by junior colleges in states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which are equivalent to the Higher Secondary, or Plus Two (10+2), or Pre-University courses of other state boards.
TS Telangana Intermediate result 2019: Contact number on queries regarding results
This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the examination that was concluded on March 18, 2019. In case, students have any queries regarding the results, they can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad: 040-24601010, 24732369.
Telangana TS Inter 1st year results: Number of students passed last year
Last year Last year, out of 4,75,874 first year students, only 2,70,738 students passed the exam which lead to 57 per cent pass percentage. The board announced the results on April 16.
TSBIE passing marks
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conduct the class 10 (SSC) and plus two exams in the state. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. For intermediate exams, the division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in year one and two.
TS Telangana Intermediate result 2019: Know the passing marks
This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the IPE that was concluded on March 18, 2019. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.
TS Inter result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below
Step 4: The TS Inter result will be displayed
TS Telangana Inter results today: Websites to check marks
Board of Intermediate Education Telangana Inter result will be announced at the official websites, bie.teangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com
Telangana TS Intermediate results today
The first and second-year exam result for the intermediate exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Telangana (TSBIE) will be released on Thursday, April 18, 2019.