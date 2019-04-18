TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared on this time

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the intermediate first and second year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the IPE that was concluded on March 18, 2019. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.

TS Inter result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below

Step 4: The TS Inter result will be displayed

Similarly, in 2nd year, the students are evaluated in 500 marks in Arts Group, and 470 marks in 1st year. Read details on passing criteria of the board here. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations in 2018.