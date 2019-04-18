Toggle Menu
TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared on this timehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ts-telangana-intermediate-result-2019-live-updates-1st-2nd-year-inter-result-declared-tsbie-cgg-gov-in-manabadi-5679200/

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Results to be declared on this time

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 Manabadi, TSBIE TS Telangana Intermediate Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The students can check the results through the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com.

ts inter results, ts inter results 2019, manabadi inter results, manabadi inter results 2019,ts intermediate results 2019
TS Inter result 2019 LIVE: The results will be available on the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will release the results of the intermediate first and second year examinations on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the IPE that was concluded on March 18, 2019. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.

TS Inter result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below

Step 4: The TS Inter result will be displayed

Similarly, in 2nd year, the students are evaluated in 500 marks in Arts Group, and 470 marks in 1st year. Read details on passing criteria of the board here. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations in 2018.

Live Blog

TS Telangana Intermediate result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results will be at websites bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net and manabadi.com, check updates in Hindi 

What is the pass per centage?

The minimum pass percentage is 35 per cent. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019: Passing marks of 2nd year

In 2nd year, the students are evaluated in 500 marks in Arts Group, and 470 marks in 1st year

Telangana Intermediate results: Re-evaluation

As the results to be declared in few hours, the candidates who are not satisfied with results, can apply for re-evaluation. Like, last year, the board will announce re-evaluation process after the announcement of results

Where will be the results available?

The candidates can check the results by visiting the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

Telangana Intermediate results over phone

The candidates can get to know the results by dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any land line / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

What are Intermediate courses?

Intermediate courses- It is a two year courses conducted by junior colleges in states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which are equivalent to the Higher Secondary, or Plus Two (10+2), or Pre-University courses of other state boards.

TS Telangana Intermediate result 2019: Contact number on queries regarding results

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the examination that was concluded on March 18, 2019. In case, students have any queries regarding the results, they can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad: 040-24601010, 24732369.

Telangana TS Inter 1st year results: Number of students passed last year

Last year Last year, out of 4,75,874 first year students, only 2,70,738 students passed the exam which lead to 57 per cent pass percentage. The board announced the results on April 16.

TSBIE passing marks

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conduct the class 10 (SSC) and plus two exams in the state. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. For intermediate exams, the division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in year one and two.

TS Telangana Intermediate result 2019: Know the passing marks

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the IPE that was concluded on March 18, 2019. The minimum score required to pass the board exams in Telangana is 35 per cent. in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year.

TS Inter result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below

Step 4: The TS Inter result will be displayed

TS Telangana Inter results today: Websites to check marks

Board of Intermediate Education Telangana Inter result will be announced at the official websites, bie.teangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com

Telangana TS Intermediate results today

The first and second-year exam result for the intermediate exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Telangana (TSBIE) will be released on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

ts inter results, ts inter results 2019, manabadi inter results, manabadi inter results 2019,ts intermediate results 2019

TS Inter result 2019 LIVE: The results will be available on the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

TS Telangana Intermediate result 2019 LIVE: The state government will also host the result on the government app – ‘T App Folio’. Students can fill their respective roll number and can receive their result in form of an alert as and when declared.

Last year, the pass percentage in the first year inter exams was 62.35 per cent, while in the second year it was 67.25 per cent. The girls had performed better than boys with 73.2 per cent while boys were 61 per cent.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi: 73,000 children who failed in schools out of system
2 Delhi govt wants to do away with two shifts in schools
3 TS Intermediate Results 2019: When and where to check 1st, 2nd year IPE marks