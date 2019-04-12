TS Telangana intermediate result 2019 date: 1st, 2nd year result next week

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2019: Contrary to the reports floated earlier, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will not release result for intermediate exams today. The officials are yet to announce the release dates. Based on the previous years’ trend, the result can be expected anytime post Saturday late night or Monday morning. Students can check their result at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The result will also be hosted on manabadi.com.

Last year, the AP 2nd year result was declared on April 15, while the 1st year result was announced on April 16, 2019. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations. To pass the exams, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks. To know more about passing marks, read this.

TS intermediate result date 2019: Websites to check

The official website of the board is tsbie.cgg.gov.in but since there will be very high traffic, there will be many partner websites where the result will be declared simultaneously. These websites include – results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

TS intermediate result date 2019: Check on mobile

The state government will also host the result on the government app – ‘T App Folio’. Students can fill their respective roll number and can receive their result in form of an alert as and when declared.

Last year, the pass percentage in the first year inter exams was 62.35 per cent, while in the second year it was 67.25 per cent. The girls had performed better than boys with 73.2 per cent while boys were 61 per cent.