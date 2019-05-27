Toggle Menu
TS Telangana Intermediate Re-evaluation Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today, how to checkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/ts-telangana-intermediate-re-evaluation-results-2019-manabadi-live-updates-results-to-be-declared-today-how-to-check-tsbie-cgg-gov-in-results-cgg-gov-in-5750535/

TS Telangana Intermediate Re-evaluation Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today, how to check

TS Intermediate Re-evaluation Results 2019 Manabadi, Telangana TS Inter Revaluation Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of Telangana inter examinations will be announced on May 27 at 5 pm. The students can check the results through the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in

ts inter results, ts inter results 2019, manabadi inter results, manabadi inter results 2019, ts intermediate results 2019, ts inter revaluation results, ts inter revaluation results 2019, tsbie results 2019, ts intermediate revaluation results 2019, ts intermediate revaluation results, bie.telangana.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in results 2019, manabadi.com, results.cgg.gov.in, inter results 2019, inter results 2019
TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019 LIVE: The results will be declared on Monday at 5 pm

TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) has not announced the results for Class 12 intermediate revaluation examination on Monday, May 27, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the official mentioned that the results will be declared today at 5 pm.

The students who had appeared in the inter examination can check the results through the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

READ | Telangana TS intermediate re-evaluation results 2019: How to check

The board said that it specially re-verified the answer scripts of 53 students — 23 who committed suicide, three who attempted suicide, and 27 other students who complained.

TS Inter re-evaluation results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Read | TS Intermediate results 2019: When and wher to check

There was a lot of controversy following suicides after which the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) had decided to re-release the results of intermediate examinations.

Live Blog

TS Telangana Intermediate Re-evaluation Results 2019: Results to be avaialble at the websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in from 5 pm 

TS Inter re-evaluation results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

ts inter results, ts inter results 2019, manabadi inter results, manabadi inter results 2019, ts intermediate results 2019, ts inter revaluation results, ts inter revaluation results 2019, tsbie results 2019, ts intermediate revaluation results 2019, ts intermediate revaluation results, bie.telangana.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in results 2019, manabadi.com, results.cgg.gov.in, inter results 2019, inter results 2019

TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019 LIVE: The results will be declared on Monday at 5 pm

TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019 LIVE: The three-man committee appointed to look into the complaints of errors in results stated that no significant variation has been observed in the pass percentage of 2019 when compared to last two years. “Errors were found in the results due to inadequate development, readiness and testing of the application suite. However, the magnitude, scale, and nature do not vitiate the results as a whole. The suicides have not relation to mistakes due to technical and result processing efforts,’’ the Board stated.

The board is re-verifying over 3 lakh answer scripts after allegations of large-scale errors and technical glitches in result processing by private firm Globarena Technologies Ltd which processed the results.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 West Bengal HS topper Shovan Mandal stayed away from social media, aspires to be a doctor
2 DU admissions 2019: Application forms to release after final decision on entrance exam
3 JEE Advanced 2019 exam paper I 'not easy', say students: Check cut-off, paper analysis, result date