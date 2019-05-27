TS Telangana Intermediate Re-evaluation Results 2019 Manabadi LIVE Updates: Results to be declared today, how to check

TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) has not announced the results for Class 12 intermediate revaluation examination on Monday, May 27, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the official mentioned that the results will be declared today at 5 pm.

The students who had appeared in the inter examination can check the results through the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

READ | Telangana TS intermediate re-evaluation results 2019: How to check

The board said that it specially re-verified the answer scripts of 53 students — 23 who committed suicide, three who attempted suicide, and 27 other students who complained.

TS Inter re-evaluation results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Read | TS Intermediate results 2019: When and wher to check

There was a lot of controversy following suicides after which the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) had decided to re-release the results of intermediate examinations.