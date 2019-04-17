TS Telangana Inter result date and time announced, check 1st, 2nd year passing marks criteria

TS Telangana Board Inter results 2019 date: The first and second-year exam result for the intermediate exams conducted by the Board of Intermediate Education Telangana (TSBIE) will be released on the same date. According to officials from Telangana board, the result will be declared on April 18 (Thursday), 2019.

As per the officials, the results will be announced at 11 am, however, exact confirmation regarding the time of release will be informed a day before the exam. Unlike last year when the 1st and 2ns year exam results were announced within a day’s time, the result this time for both the classes is expected to release on the same day.

TS Telangana Inter result: Where to check

The result will be available at the above mentioned official websites accessible through any web or mobile browser. Students can download their scorecards from the official websites, bie.teangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresult.net and manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com. Apart from the websites, candidates can also check their score at the state government’s mobile application – ‘T App Folio’.

TS Telangana Inter result: Passing criteria

To clear the exams students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate.

This is exactly a month after the exams were concluded on March 18, 2019. The TSBIE last year as well declared the results a month after the IPE exams concluded.

Last year, about 70 per cent students cleared the exam while 69 per cent passed in private colleges. Similarly, among the schools, tribal welfare colleges registered 87 per cent, social welfare (86 per cent), residential junior colleges (81 per cent), Model Schools (68 per cent) and Aided colleges (55 per cent).