TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022 declared: How to check online, via app and SMS

TS Telangana Inter 2nd year results 2022: The Telangana School Education Department has announced the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 1st and 2nd year board examination results today at 11 am. All the students who appeared in their TSBIE board examination can check their respective results at the official websites — bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

In the Inter first year results, 4,64,892 students appeared out of which 2,94,378 students have passed the exam. Girls have performed significantly better with a pass percentage at 72.33 per cent while only 54.25 per cent boys passed the exams

The TS board examinations were successfully conducted in an offline pen and paper mode from May 7 to May 24, 2022. The IPE results are available on official websites — results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and bie.telangana.gov.in. The Inter 1st, 2nd year result is also available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’. Nearly 9 lakh students from 1st, 2nd year await their Inter results.

TS Telangana 2nd year result 2022: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website – results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘TS Telangana Inter result 2022’ available on the home page

Step 3: Fill the required details like – roll number or registration number

Step 4: Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

TS Telangana 2nd year result 2022: How to check through app T App Folio

Candidates can also check the 2nd year board exam result on the mobile app. To check the result through a app students are requested to follow the given instruction —

Step 1: Go to the google play store

Step 2: On the search bar type ‘T App Folio’ and download the app

Step 3: After the app is downloaded fill the required details like – candidate’s name, roll number, and date of birth (DOB).

Step 4: Check the details once and click on submit

Step 5: The will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 100 per cent. A total number of 4,51,585 students registered for the board examination.

About 9.65 lakh students appeared for both TSBIE first and second-year exams in 2020. A total of 4,80,531 students appeared for the first year and 4,85,345 students for the second-year exam. The pass percentage in the year 2020 was 60.01 per cent for the first years and 68.86 per cent for the second years.