TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022 declared: Girls outperform boys; 65.86% pass percent recorded

The Telangana Intermediate results-2022 were announced Tuesday by Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy at the Board of Intermediate Education headquarters in Hyderabad. Of the total 9 lakh students who appeared in the exams, 63.32 per cent of students passed intermediate first-year exams and 67.16 per cent of students passed the second-year exams. The results are now available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in.

Congratulating the passed students, the Minister noted that given the two years of the Covid pandemic the exams were conducted with 70 per cent syllabus and counselors were deployed at 2,500 inter colleges to help students who faced stress. She said that advanced intermediate supplementary exams will commence on August 1 and the results will be announced by month-end. The exams were conducted at over 1,500 centres offline after in-person classes began in September 2021. Students can pay fees for advanced supplementary exams as well as for recounting and re-verification from June 30 onwards.

As many as 4,64,892 students appeared in first-year intermediate exams. Of them, 2,94,378 secured pass marks. Among boys, 2,31,682 appeared for the exams and 1,25,686 have received pass marks. This is a pass per cent of 54.25. Among girls, 2,33,210 appeared for the exams. 1,68,692 girls secured pass marks taking the pass per cent to 72.33 per cent. As many as 1,93,925 students in the first year have received an A grade. In first year results, Medchal district topped the state with a pass percent of 76 per cent, followed by Hanamkonda 74 per cent.

Regarding second-year intermediate exams, as many as 2,97,458 students of the total 4,42,895 students who appeared in the exams have secured pass marks. This is 67.16 per cent. Boys secured a pass percentage of 59.21 per cent with 1,32,398 of the total 2,23,624 students securing pass marks.

Among girls, 1,65,060 of the total 2,19,271 girls who appeared for the exams have secured pass marks taking the pass per cent to 75.28 per cent. As many as 1,59,422 students in the second year have received an A grade. Medchal district again topped the state in second-year results too with a pass percentage of 78 per cent, followed by KomaramBheem Asifabad at 77 per cent.

The Minister also stated that government colleges have performed better than their private counterparts. In the first-year results, 73.3 per cent of students of government colleges have received pass marks compared to 66.5 per cent among private colleges. Similarly, government colleges have secured 78.25 per cent pass among second-year students as against 68.3 per cent of private college students.