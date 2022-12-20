scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

TS Exam Schedule: TSBIE releases intermediate 1st year, 2nd year date sheet; check full schedule

TS Exam Schedule: Candidates who are to appear for the exams will be able to check the exam schedule at the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter exams, datesheet, board examsThe practical tests for both general and vocational courses exam will be conducted from February 15 to March 2, 2023. (Representative image. Express photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

TS Exam Schedule: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) recently released the TS inter first year and second year examination schedule. Candidates who are to appear for the exams can now check the official schedule at the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

According to the datesheet, reported by TV9Telugu, the intermediate exams for year 1 will be conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023. Exams for year 2 are scheduled between March 16 to April 4, 2023.

The practical tests for both general and vocational courses exam will be conducted from February 15 to March 2, 2023. According to the official release, practical exams will be conducted in two sessions — the morning session has been scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm, and the evening afternoon session is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the exam for Ethics and Human Values will be conducted on March 4, 2023 between 10 am and 1 pm. The Environmental Educational exam will also be conducted at the same time on March 6, 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
5 Questions | Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose: ‘If decision on buffer zone...
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt
Freedom struggle heroes not incorrectly depicted in textbooks: Govt

To check the official datesheet of TS inter exams, candidates have to visit the website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in — and then click on the link available for the schedule of 1st and 2nd year intermediate exams. Once the candidates click on the schedule link, the datesheet will open in a new window.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 12:53:01 pm
Next Story

Maharashtra okays project for uplift of homeless children in Pune, five other cities

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close