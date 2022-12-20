TS Exam Schedule: TSBIE releases intermediate 1st year, 2nd year date sheet; check full schedule

TS Exam Schedule: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) recently released the TS inter first year and second year examination schedule. Candidates who are to appear for the exams can now check the official schedule at the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

According to the datesheet, reported by TV9Telugu, the intermediate exams for year 1 will be conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023. Exams for year 2 are scheduled between March 16 to April 4, 2023.

The practical tests for both general and vocational courses exam will be conducted from February 15 to March 2, 2023. According to the official release, practical exams will be conducted in two sessions — the morning session has been scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm, and the evening afternoon session is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the exam for Ethics and Human Values will be conducted on March 4, 2023 between 10 am and 1 pm. The Environmental Educational exam will also be conducted at the same time on March 6, 2023.

To check the official datesheet of TS inter exams, candidates have to visit the website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in — and then click on the link available for the schedule of 1st and 2nd year intermediate exams. Once the candidates click on the schedule link, the datesheet will open in a new window.