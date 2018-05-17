TN 12th results 2018 Updates: Check Plus two results at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu TN Board HSC Result 2018: The results will be available on the official website, tnresults.nic.in from 9:30 am Tamil Nadu TN Board HSC Result 2018: The results will be available on the official website, tnresults.nic.in from 9:30 am

TN Board HSC 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The results of HSC or Plus Two examinations have been announced today, on May 16 at the official website, tnresults.nic.in. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites. The Class 12 or plus 2 exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.

Nearly 8.66 lakh students from Plus Two have appeared for the exam. Among the candidates, about 4.63 lakh are girls and 4.03 lakh are boys. Two transgender candidates also registered for the Plus Two exam with about 5.32 lakh candidates are appearing in Tamil medium. In Chennai, over 50,00 students registered for their plus-2 exams from 156 exam centres. This year 103 prisoners also will write the exams at the centre in Puzhal prison.

Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.