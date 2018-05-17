TN 12th results 2018 Updates: Check Plus two results at tnresults.nic.in

TN Board HSC 12th Result 2018 Live Updates: The results of HSC or Plus Two examinations have been announced today, on May 16 at the official website, tnresults.nic.in. All the students who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official websites, apart from it, the results will be available at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. The Class 12 or plus 2 exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.
Nearly 8.66 lakh students from Plus Two have appeared for the exam. Among the candidates, about 4.63 lakh are girls and 4.03 lakh are boys. Two transgender candidates also registered for the Plus Two exam with about 5.32 lakh candidates are appearing in Tamil medium. In Chennai, over 50,00 students registered for their plus-2 exams from 156 exam centres. This year 103 prisoners also will write the exams at the centre in Puzhal prison.
Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.
Tamil Nadu government today declared the results for the Class 12 exams held in March with 91 per cent of the students emerging successful. Girls continued to outshine boys, with 94.1 per cent of them clearing the exams, which was 6.4 per cent more than that of the number of boys, according to statistics released by the state government.
Subject-wise, more number of students (96.4 percent) cleared Physics, followed by Chemistry, Biology and Maths. As many as 2,110 differently-abled students of the 2,602 who appeared for the exams came out in flying colours.
Action will be taken against colleges who have reported zero pass rate, says School and Mass Education Minister
Around 9.07 lakh students had registered for the exams that were held from March 1 to April 6 this year. Among the districts that fared well, Virudhunagar topped the list, followed by Erode and Tirupur. The results are available at tnresults.nic.in
Special supplementary examination will be conducted for thos students who are unable to clear the main exams held in March/April. Students who could not clear one or more subjects in difference sessions can apply for instant special supplementary examination subject to completion of science practical training.
The Directorate of Government Examinations conducts the Secondary School Leaving Certificate or SSLC examination three times in a academic year. The SSLC Public Examination is held between March and April while the Instant Special Supplementary examination is conducted in June/July.
This year also, students were not allowed to wear shoes and socks in the examination hall in order to prevemt any incident of malpractice. They could also not carry belts, water bottles and pencil pouches. Cell phones were also banned.
As per reports, strict action will be taken against those private schools who are issuing advertisements based on Plus2 scores.
The maximum pass percentage is registered in Physics at 96.2 per cent, 95 per cent in Chemistry, 96.3 per cent in Biology, 96.4per cent in Maths, 93.9 per cent in Botany, 91.3 per cent in Zoology and in Commerce it is 90.3 per cent and 96.1 per cent in Computer science
Over 40 per cent students have scored in the range of 700 and below. A total of 231 students have scored above 1180, out of which 50 are boys and 181 are girls. This year, the performance of Chennai district has marginally improved from 92.99 per cent last year's 93.09 per cent.
Results have been declared today before the scheduled time.
Students can now check their scores at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams.
Virudhunagar: 97.85 per cent
Erode: 96.3 per cent
Tiruppur: 96.1 per cent
Among the districts, last year also Virudhunagar topped the list with 97.85 per cent students passing the exam. A total of 8,93,262 students took the exam in March in 2017 and 8,22,838 cleared it.
Students can now check their scores at the official website tnresults.nic.in. They will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to obtain marks.
In 2017, for the first time in the history of Tamil Nadu a transgender candidate cleared class 12 state board exams.
A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. District Erode stands at the second position with 96.3 per cent.
Students scoring A+ grade will be considered as outstanding in the examination. Students getting E grade will fail the examination. Failed students will be given an additional chance to perform well and improve the test.
The overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent with 87.7 per cent boys and 94.1 per cent girls have passed. Students who had appeared for these exams will be able to check their respective scores at the official website - tnresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the website, they may also check their results on other websites such as - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.
The results have been declared by Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu half an hour before its declaration time, which was 9:30 am. Student wil shorlty be able to check their scores at the official websites.
The results will be announced by TNDGE in half an hour now. A total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the exams in 2017. Among districts, Virudhunagar had the highest pass percentage of 98.55 followed by Kanyakumari which was at 98.17 per cent. From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 .
Also, in order to make sure that there is no power cut during the exams, standby generators were kept ready at most examination centres. Flying squads visited the centres to make ensure no malpractice occurred.
At least 8,98,763 students appeared in the HSC exam and nearly 95 per cent will get their result through an sms. This is for the first time that Tamil students will also receive a certificate with their name in Tamil. Till now the names were only printed in English
To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams. The Board conducted HSC exams from 1 March to April 6, 2018. The evaluation of the answer sheets started on April 6. The Board conducted HSC exams from 1 March to April 6, 2018. The evaluation of the answer sheets started on April 6.
K. A. Sengottaiyan, the Minister for school education in Tamil Nadu will announce the results in another one hour, at 9:30 am. Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.
Nearly 8.66 lakh students from Plus Two have appeared for the exam. Among the candidates, about 4.63 lakh are girls and 4.03 lakh are boys. Two transgender candidates also registered for the Plus Two exams, with about 5.32 lakh candidates appearing in Tamil medium. In Chennai, over 50,00 students registered for their plus-2 exams from 156 exam centres. This year 103 prisoners also wrote the exams at the centre in Puzhal prison.
Another 1.5 hour is left for the result to be announced. Students will also be able to check the same at examresults.net by entering the required personal details.
To check result, the candidates have to keep their admit cards or roll number handy. When the result will be out, they have to enter their roll number and click on submit. The result will be displayed. Follow the below mentioned steps to check results:
Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for results
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference