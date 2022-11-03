Telangana SSC Public exams 2023 to have six papers

Director of the School Education Telangana will conduct SSC public examinations with 6 question papers instead of 11 for academic year 2022-23, as per a recent notice.

Due to pandemic, the Telangana government had reduced the number of papers from 11 to six. During the last academic year, the Class 10 exams were conducted for six papers, and it was decided to continue with the same pattern for the current academic year also.

These six papers include Telugu, English, mathematics, general science and social science. Meanwhile, they have also been requested to conduct summative assessment for class 9 and 10 with six papers for academic year 2022-23.

In 2021-22, nearly 4.53 lakh students passed the SSC examination recording a pass percentage of 90 per cent. 30,007 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage.