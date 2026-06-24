TS SSC Supply Results 2026: Telangana 10th supplementary results expected this week

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) is expected to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2026 later this week. Once released, students who appeared for the Telangana Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) will be able to check and download their marks memos from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations were conducted from June 5 to June 12 for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular board exams and for those seeking to improve their scores. Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their scorecards using their hall ticket number. The online marks memo will contain subject-wise marks and qualifying status.