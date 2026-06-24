TS SSC Supply Results 2026: Telangana 10th supplementary results expected this week

The TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations were conducted from June 5 to June 12 for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular board exams and for those seeking to improve their scores.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiJun 24, 2026 07:24 PM IST
TS BSE SSC Class 10 board results 2025TS Class 10th Result: TS SSC Board 2025 result at bse.telangana.gov.in, bseresults.telangana.gov.in and indianexpresss.com (Express image/ representative)
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The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) is expected to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Results 2026 later this week. Once released, students who appeared for the Telangana Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) will be able to check and download their marks memos from the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations were conducted from June 5 to June 12 for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular board exams and for those seeking to improve their scores. Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their scorecards using their hall ticket number. The online marks memo will contain subject-wise marks and qualifying status.

How to check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 link

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: View and download the marks memo

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready and regularly check the official website for the latest result announcement.

The supplementary results come nearly two months after the declaration of the regular TS SSC results on April 29. In the main examination, 5,26,166 students appeared, of whom 4,97,312 cleared the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 95.15 per cent. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.26 per cent, compared to 94.07 per cent among boys. A total of 5,731 schools recorded a 100 per cent pass rate.

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